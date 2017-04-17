Beaver Leads Cattle On Saskatchewan Farm

Who needs a horse when you have a beaver?

A couple northeast of Regina, Sask. were out checking on their 150 cattle on Good Friday when they noticed something strange: The cattle were gathered together and walking slowly behind a beaver. The beaver was leading the cows! When the beaver stopped, the cattle stopped too.

They said they are used to herding their cows with horses or quads, but nothing like this.

Check it out!

The video was also posted on Facebook with the caption: “We talk about how awesome our Canadian beef is, but a beaver leading cattle around? It’s the most Canadian thing ever!”

Main Image via AgriLife Today