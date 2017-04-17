Listen Live

Beaver Leads Cattle On Saskatchewan Farm

It's the most Canadian thing ever!

By Funny

Who needs a horse when you have a beaver?

A couple northeast of Regina, Sask. were out checking on their 150 cattle on Good Friday when they noticed something strange: The cattle were gathered together and walking slowly behind a beaver. The beaver was leading the cows! When the beaver stopped, the cattle stopped too.

They said they are used to herding their cows with horses or quads, but nothing like this.

Check it out!

The video was also posted on Facebook with the caption: “We talk about how awesome our Canadian beef is, but a beaver leading cattle around? It’s the most Canadian thing ever!”

Main Image via AgriLife Today

Related posts

8-Year-Old Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger

5 TIPS: To Throw An Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Easter + Bacon = Yes.

Dream Job? You Can get Paid $17,000 to Stay in Bed for Two Months

Mark Hamill Fills In For Han Solo In New ‘The Force Awakens’ Bad Lip Reading

Guy Gets Paid Too Much and Goes on Epic Shopping Spree

Watch: The New ‘Master Of None’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Only One Person Went to See Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie on Opening Weekend

This Guy Is Trying To Make PEEPZA Happen