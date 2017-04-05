Beatles To Re-Issue ‘Sgt. Pepper’ For 50th Anniversary

The Beatles will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with a few re-issues, and Beatles fans will not be disappointed.

A new stereo mix of the album will be released, as well as an expanded deluxe edition, a two-CD set & two-LP vinyl package. A super deluxe six-disc box set will also be available. All three deluxe editions of Sgt. Pepper will have previously unreleased complete demos of all 13 album tracks.

According to a promotional video, the re-issues will feature “previously unreleased sessions” that “capture the band in the studio as the album was made”.

The deluxe CD and digital versions will also include new stereo mixes: a previously unreleased instrumental take of Penny Lane and two unreleased versions of Strawberry Fields Forever.

In case that isn’t enough, the super deluxe box set comes with an addition 33 recordings from the Sgt. Pepper’s sessions, most of which have never been released and were newly mixed from the four-track session tapes. It will also include unreleased mono mixes of several songs and a direct transfer of the album’s original mono mix, 5.1 surround audio mixes of the album on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as 4K restored original promotional films for Strawberry Fields Forever, Penny Lane, and A Day In The Life plus a restored version of the rare 1992 documentary, called The Making of Sgt. Pepper.

Oh yeah- and they’ll throw in a 144-page hardcover book featuring a new introduction from Paul McCartney and producer Giles Martin, who newly mixed the reissue with Sam Okell.

All re-issue packages will be released May 26th.

Image Courtesy of Apple Corps