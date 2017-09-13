Bear Spray, Stun Gun Used in Barrie Road Rage

Barrie police looking to put the cuffs on a guy in connection to a road rage incident involving bear spray and a stun gun. It happened Sunday evening; the victims were heading north on the 400, when another driver apparently became enraged the victim had overtaken him during a lane change. They say the suspect rolled down his window and began yelling, following the victims off at Mapleview to an address on Saunders Road in Barrie. That’s when police say the suspect attacked both victims in the car with bear spray and stun gun, both of which are prohibited weapons, according to Constable Sarah Bamford.

The suspect is described as:

Male

white

Short dark hair

Possible tattoos on left arm

Wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants and running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Floyd of the Barrie Police Service (705) 725-7025 ext.2683, kfloyd@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.tipsubmit.ca