be there if needed day

Start Talking, Start Listening. Mental Health Awareness a personal story by Tim Westin
Start Talking day is a little bit of a struggle for me.
Some time ago, I lost my best friend from high school because he felt like he couldn’t face things any longer. We played football, and he taught me how to drum. We discovered Rush together and dated some great girls too.
He was such a good guy but was being treated very poorly by someone he had loved. He didn’t reach out when he really needed to, and made a snap decision that I will regret for the rest of my life.
We lost touch many times over the years I always considered him one of the best guys I have ever known. As we had been doing our own thing during this time, and I was unaware of his difficulties, I had to seek in my soul whether I missed if he had reached out or not. I carried around that great sorrow and enormous guilt about his passing for quite some time. I realize I cannot change the past but I can help make the current and future better and more enlightened for myself and those around me.
I still hurt because I wish I was there for him when he needed me. Today is a tough day for the family that loved him that he leaves behind.
For the rest of us who remain, lets spread the message of today.
“Start Talking”, yes!
“Begin hearing”, even more so!
Thanks for your ear,
Tim
