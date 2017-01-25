B&E Suspect Caught in the Act

Police say a B&E suspect was not only caught red handed, those hands were pretty dirty. Around 11:00 Tuesday night, residents of a Highway 11 and 11th Line home awoke to find a stranger in the home, washing his hands. One resident confronted the suspect, who allegedly said he got his hands dirty siphoning gas from neighbourhood vehicles. Another resident called police, who arrested and charged the 53-year-old Gravenhurst man with several B&E- and Theft-related offenses.