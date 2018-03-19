Listen Live

Be Careful What You Post, Says Provincial Police

Criminal Charges Laid in Five Social Media-Involved Investigations

By News

The OPP are asking you to be careful what you post on Social Media. Investigators with Central Region OPP say six recent criminal investigations focused on posts made to various platforms, after pictures and in some cases inappropriate comments about schools have been made. Police are reminding you it treats these comments very seriously and will conduct thorough, detailed investigations, with considerable resources involved to evaluate the content, and would likely be pretty irate to learn you’re just joking around. In five of the six, criminal charges were laid.

