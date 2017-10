This year we have added a fun new theme: The BCC Village Market. Shoppers will be treated to an entire Village of vendors, whether they are browsing on Baker Street, strolling down Bling Alley, visiting our Crafter’s Guide or one of our other vendor areas.

Free door prize draw for shoppers who visit all of our village areas.

Saturday, November 25th 2017

9am-2pm

Location Barrie Curling Club 175 Essa Rd, Barrie

Free Admission

Come out and be a part of our village.