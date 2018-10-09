BBC Announces New David Bowie Documentary ‘The First Five Years’

BBC has just announced a new documentary, David Bowie: The First Five Years, that looks at David Bowie’s life pre-Ziggy Stardust.

The film will wrap up a Francis Whately-directed trilogy, which also features 2017’s David Bowie: The Last Five Years and 2013’s David Bowie: Five Years.

The latest documentary is set for release next year, and it begins in 1966 when Bowie changed his name from David Jones. It will primarily investigate the period of time that produced the iconic rock star’s first four albums, and the creation of his obscure alter ego.

A press release stated that the documentary will feature unheard audio recordings, unpublished documents, and interviews with friends and collaborators who have never spoken about the artist on screen.