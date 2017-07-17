BBC Announces First Ever Female Doctor on “Doctor Who”

Fir the first time in Doctor Who history, the doctor will be played by a woman.

Jodie Whittaker who is known for her roles on Broadchurch, Black Mirror, and Attack the Block says she’s “beyond excited to begin this epic journey”. She will be taking over the role from Peter Capaldi who has played the role since 2013.

Executive Producer, Chris Chibnall, said in a statement that he always wanted the thirteenth Doctor to be female and that Whittaker was his first choice for the role.

Whittaker will first appear in the Christmas Special and take over the role in the following season.

(cover photo via Doctor Who Spoilers flickr)