Baycats Win 2018 Season Opener
The Defending Champs are Seeking a 5th Straight IBL Title.
With a 5th straight Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) championship top of mind, the Barrie Baycats opened their 2018 season at home on a winning note.
The Baycats defeated the Kitchener Panthers 3-1 Sunday afternoon thanks to seven strong innings from Baycats starter Emilis Guerrero.
Picking up the win, Guerrero did not allow an earned run, giving up just two hits and striking out six. It was Baycats catcher Kyle DeGrace with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to get things going for Barrie. The Baycats play at home next Sunday afternoon against the Burlington Herd.