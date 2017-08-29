Baycats looking to 4-Peat Tonight!

The Barrie Baycats have completely dominated the Inter-County Baseball League in 2017. This, coming after winning three straight IBL Championship Series, it seems there is no team in the league that has the power of the Barrie Baycats or the answers to how to defend the Baycats commanding play.

The term “dynasty” was being tossed around to describe the Barrie Baycats last year after their 3-peat, and it looks as though they have in fact built something very special here in Barrie as the team completely took control of the entire 2017 regular season, and have made the playoffs look almost easy on their way to winning their 4th consecutive IBL title.

It can happen tonight in Game 4 to be played Kitchener, and if not tonight, they’ll be back in Barrie Thursday. Here’s how the Championships have played out so far and the schedule of games if needed beyond tonight.

Game One – WIN / Barrie – 4, Kitchener – 3

Game Two – WIN / Barrie – 13, Kitchener – 4

Game Three – WIN / Barrie – 15, Kitchener – 0

Game Four – Tues. Aug. 29th 7:30pm Kitchener

Game Five – Thurs. Aug. 31st 7:30pm at Barrie

Game Six – Sat. Sept. 2nd 7pm at Kitchener

Game Seven – Sun. Sept. 3rd 7:30pm at Barrie

**Pic: Barrie Examiner