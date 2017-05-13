May 13th, 2017 7pm – 10pm

Mady Centre for the Performing Arts

Barrie’s annual Battle of the Bands will rock the Mady Centre stage on Saturday, May 13th 2017! local bands with members aged 21 and under are encouraged to apply to perform. Submit band bio, contact information and recorded music to events@barrie.ca or to the Department of Culture at 56 Mulcaster street by April 3rd to be considered. Selected bands will take the stage on may 13th and will be judged by a panel of local musicians for a chance to win some fantastic prizes, including General Admission passes to Wayhome, performance slots at Canada Day or OK Friday, and more!