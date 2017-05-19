Listen Live

‘Bastard Cat’ Gets Badass Adoption Blurb

"An utter utter utter bastard"

The pet adoption agency Cats of Melbourne in Australia posted a hilarious bio about one of the cats available for adoption, which has since gone viral.

Mr. Biggles (Lord Bigglesworth) is described as “utter utter utter bastard” who throws regular tantrums.

From his website:

“Mr Biggles (also known as Lord Bigglesworth) is an utter utter utter bastard. He looks gorgeous with his slinky shiny black fur and big yellow eyes… but beware. If he doesn’t like what you’re doing he will give you a nip! Sometimes he likes to swipe at your feet too. It just depends on what he can reach at the time. Mr Biggles does not like to be thwarted.”

Mr. Biggles also has a soft side. According to the post he loves sleeping on the end of the bed and snores just a little bit. He is still up for adoption on the agency’s website.

 

