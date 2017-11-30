Listen Live

Barrie’s Overnight Parking Restrictions Take Effect After Midnight

No Overnight Parking to Make Way For Plows

By News

Parking the car in Barrie tonight, make sure it’s not on the road, okay? The City of Barrie has its parking restrictions take effect at 12:01 tomorrow morning. The restrictions are in effect annually from December 1st to March 31st, and is required so the city can clear the streets of snow. In the downtown core, no parking from 3 to 6am, while it’s midnight to 7 in the morning for the rest of the city.

Related posts

Penetanguishene Green Lights 2018 Budget

Smile Cookies Put Over 30 Grand Into Orillia Hospital Children’s Units

Canadian Military Suicide Rates No Higher Than National Average

The Rap Sheet

Don’t Be The Victim of Identity Theft This Holiday Season

Gravenhurst Woman Charged Twice in One Week

Barrie Food Bank Kicking off Holiday Food Drive

We’re Spending More Time With Our Kids Than Your Parents Did

Daily Commute Getting Longer And Longer – Stats Canada