Barrie’s New Fire Chief Wants “To Reach Out, Touch” The Community

Meet the new Fire Chief! Corey Mainprize was sworn in recently as Barrie’s top firefighter. He already has a plan in the works to have firefighters visit every home in the city starting this spring to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in place and working. There won’t be any fines levied, Mainprize says it is strictly an educational initiative. He’s also looking at other innovative ways to drive home the fire safety message. Listen below for more from the new chief.