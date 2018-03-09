Listen Live

Barrie’s Jobless Rate On The Rise

City's Unemployment The Only Significant Rise Province-Wide

By News

Barrie’s jobless rate has taken a bit of a bump. According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate went up two whole points. Granted, it was at a significantly lower point last month, but at 6.9 per cent for February, we’re a little more on par with the provincial average. In fact, throughout Ontario, Barrie was the only community to see much movement on the job front whatsoever, barely a wiggle among the other municipalities that StatsCan tracks. Ontario’s unemployment rate however, didn’t budge at 5.5 per cent, while the federal rate slid just a tenth of a point down to 5.8.

Related posts

Lengthy Police Investigation Results in Child Porn Charges Against Barrie Man

OPP report distracted driving deaths surpass speed and alcohol-related fatalities

The Rap Sheet

Innisfil approves funding for second stage of transit service

Toronto Man Charged in Connection to Innisfil-Area Assault

UPDATE: Fire That Spread Rapidly Through Partially Completed Innisfil Townhomes Not Considered Suspicious

Lose Your Sports Memorabilia Scrap Book in Downtown Barrie?

UPDATE: 2018 Women in Business Winners Announced

Amelia Earhart May Finally Have Been Found