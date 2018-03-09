Barrie’s Jobless Rate On The Rise

Barrie’s jobless rate has taken a bit of a bump. According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate went up two whole points. Granted, it was at a significantly lower point last month, but at 6.9 per cent for February, we’re a little more on par with the provincial average. In fact, throughout Ontario, Barrie was the only community to see much movement on the job front whatsoever, barely a wiggle among the other municipalities that StatsCan tracks. Ontario’s unemployment rate however, didn’t budge at 5.5 per cent, while the federal rate slid just a tenth of a point down to 5.8.