Listen Live

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Lowest in The Nation

At 3.3 Per Cent, City's Unemployment Rate Lower Than Economists Would Predict

By News

Barrie’s jobless numbers have hit a new low. Mayor Jeff Lehman stopped by our studio this morning to chat about the Statistics Canada unemployment numbers out today, showing Barrie’s shed another tenth of a percentage point down to 3.3 per cent. That is the lowest in the county, and Lehman says it’s a sign of a strong economy.

He points that experts likely wouldn’t see these types of numbers coming.

Mayor Lehman adds this isn’t just part time work either.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate, at 5.7 per cent, is a 41-year low for Canada. No change on the provincial jobless rate month at 5.5 per cent.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Weather Affecting Roads, Transit, Garbage Collection

HP Notebook Batteries Recalled

Protection From The Extreme Cold

Warming Stations During Extreme Cold Warning

Radar Guns Out on The Snowmobile Trails

Shoveling the Snow onto the Street is Costly and Dangerous

The Rap Sheet

Honda Canada Celebrates Another Banner Year