Barrie’s Jobless Rate Creeps Up, Thanks to Stronger Workforce

More Workers Than Jobs Last Month, Despite Strong Job Creation

Barrie’s unemployment rate inched up a bit last month, but for good reason according to the city’s mayor. The jobless rate in the city up three tenths to five point seven per cent in June from May. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says more people joined the workforce last month than there were jobs created, adding this marks the ninth straight month where the number of jobs created went up, indicating a strong economy in town.

