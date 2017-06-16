Barrie’s Best Free Kijiji Items

At Rock 95, we consistently try to find great deals and steals for you. With that being said, here are the best free Kijiji items available right now in Barrie. Act fast or you might lose out.

Child 6X Batman Shirt

For that kid-sized, basement-dwelling adult Batman fan in your life.

Christmas is just around the corner

It’s not.

Free!!

Was your child bad? Not eat his/her vegetable? Say a bad word? Throwing out all their toys, that’s cruel.

Cat Perch

Could also use a level!

Scrap metal and junk removal.

Are you giving away the dog? Because I’d rather have the dog. HE’S SO FLUFFY!

VASE AND FLOWERS

Throw it away.

FREE DECK

So… I can live on your deck? Rent is really expensive in Barrie.

GARDEN HOSE SQUEEGIES BROOM

“I love squeegies. I love broom.”

“Are you just listing things in this ad and saying you love them?”

“I love lamp.”

“Do you really love the lamp, or are you just saying it because you saw it?”

“I love lamp. I LOVE LAMP.”

Sled

“Available now for all of your “Home Alone sled down the stairs re-enactment needs.”

WE PICK UP YOUR SCRAP FOR FREE

I would actually like to talk about your dreams. You dream about some WEIRD stuff.

WANTED: LCBO Food & Drink Magazines

I’m on a diet and looking at beautiful pictures of food from the 90s is getting me through it.