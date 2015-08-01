Barrielicious is Here!

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrielicious, Barrie’s premier food festival celebrating local restaurants and chefs. From July 7th to July 23rd, participating restaurants will offer “prix fixe” full course meals starting at $15.

Support local restaurants in the area over the two week festival and celebrate great food at the following restaurants:

Amiche Restaurant and Social House

Barnstormer Brewing and Pizzeria

Boon Burger Barrie

British Arms Pub

Christie’s Mill Inn

Cicco’s – Barrie

Cicco’s – Minesing

Cottage Canoe

The Crazy Fox Bistro

CW Coops Alliston

Era 67 Restaurant and Lounge

Farmhouse

Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery

The Gallery Café at the MacLaren

The Grape & Olive

Green Mango Tree Thai Fusion

Harbour House Grill

Hooligans

Il Buco Ristorante

The Inn Steakhouse at Horseshoe

i Sushi

Kenzington Burger Bar – Barrie

Kenzington Burger Bar – Bradford

Kenzington Burger Bar – Orillia

Local Gastro Pub

Made in Mexico

Michael & Marion’s

Mom’s Restaurant

Nino’s Italian Restaurant

The North Restaurant

The Pack: Locally Made Goods

Painters Hall

Pie-Wood Fired Pizza Joint

Pie-Wood Fired Pizza Joint – Lake Shore

Pizzeria Italia

Rawley Resort

Scarpaccio’s Ristorante

Scotty’s Restaurant

Sicilian Gourmet

Simmering Kettle Country Bistro – Bryne Drive

Simmering Kettle Country Bistro – Essa Road

Tara Indian

Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club

Tiffins Curry

Town and Country Steakhouse

Wickie’s Pub and Restaurant

For specific details about each restaurant’s offerings, click here.