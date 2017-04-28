Barrie Woman Accused Of Double Depositing

Listen Live

Fraud Charge Laid After Cheque Deposited Twice

A Barrie woman waiting for her day in court after police say she double dipped. A Bank Manager called Barrie Police from their Collier St. branch Thursday, to say a client had deposited a cheque at the ATM, a cheque that had already been cashed long ago. Police say the suspect used an app to cash the cheque digitally through a different bank, back in October, before trying it again yesterday. A 33-year-old Barrie woman now faces a Fraud charge.

