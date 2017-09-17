Barrie Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research, inspired by Terry Fox and his epic run across Canada. This event is open to everyone. Family friendly and pet friendly (please observe local by-laws regarding pets).

Pledge sheets are available at all Mac’s Convenience Stores and many other retailers in the Barrie Area. Pledges can also be made on-line at www.terryfoxrun.org and follow the links.

No minimum donation – no registration fee. Donations are appreciated, but not a requirement to participate. Teams welcome!

All donations to the Terry Fox Run go directly to the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research. Everything you see at a Terry Fox Run has been donated by our generous community.