Barrie Tattoo Artist Threatened

A 24 year old Barrie woman has been charged after an artist at a tattoo shop on Essa Road was threatened. Barrie Police say a customer was not happy with the work the artists had done and returned to the shop threatening to shoot him. She fled the scene before police arrived but was tracked to an Ashdale Court address where they arrested the woman and confiscated an air pistol. Charges include Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.