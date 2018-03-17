Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte Provincial Liberals have a new leader
MPP Bruce Owen takes over with just 84 days until the next election.
The Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte Provincial Liberal Association has a new leader. MPP Bruce Owen has been named to the top job with just 84 days to go until the next election. The new provincial riding encompasses an area including the north of Barrie, the townships of Springwater and the western portion of Oro-Medonte. The election will be held Thursday June 7th 2018.