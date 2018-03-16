Barrie Spring Garden & Home Show

Even though it hasn’t been a really that tough of a winter, it has been a long one, and a lot of people are pent up waiting for Spring to arrive. If you are one of those people, you can get a sneak peak into the upcoming season this weekend at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery.

If you’re thinking about making any changes to your living space this spring or summer, from interior renovations to landscaping, you’ll find tons of vendors and experts all in one place with answers to all of your renovation, household and gardening questions.

The Saturday-Sunday show also includes live stage demos, seminars and fashion shows both days. Admission and Parking are free. The show hours are Saturday 10-5, Sunday 10-4. For information on the stage show schedules, click here.