On October 29th, the Barrie Sharks will be “doing it up” in pink to raise money for Breast Cancer at the BMC.

This day is in memory of Melissa Sutton. Melissa was an avid hockey mom of 4 kids. She was only 38 when she passed away May 2015 of breast cancer. Her 2 daughters (11 and 14 year olds) play hockey with the Barrie Sharks. *BWHA recognizes Breast cancer awareness month. When Mel passed away, we dedicated a day to her memory @ the BMC.

Each Sharks division plays a regular season game back to back throughout the day. All proceeds go to the Canadian Cancer Society. The suggested donation at the door is $2. There is a huge bake sale and draws throughout the day.