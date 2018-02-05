Barrie Sells Last Municipally-Owned Parcel of Industrial Land

The City has sold its last chunk of industrial land. Monday night’s City Hall meeting saw council give initial approval to the sale of land in the south end, to a company that owns Redline Brewery. The Hooper Road property, just off Mapleview and Welham, would house an approx. 10,0000-12,000 square foot facility to house Redline’s brewing, canning, and warehouse operations. The facility may include event space, while the city has given the company 24 months to begin construction. This is the last parcel of municipally-owned industrial land to be sold off, at a price of $220,000, and is expected to receive final approval by council at next week’s meeting.