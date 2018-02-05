Listen Live

Barrie Sells Last Municipally-Owned Parcel of Industrial Land

Mapleview & Welham-Area Lands Put To Use As Local Brewery Expands

By News

The City has sold its last chunk of industrial land. Monday night’s City Hall meeting saw council give initial approval to the sale of land in the south end, to a company that owns Redline Brewery. The Hooper Road property, just off Mapleview and Welham, would house an approx. 10,0000-12,000 square foot facility to house Redline’s brewing, canning, and warehouse operations. The facility may include event space, while the city has given the company 24 months to begin construction. This is the last parcel of municipally-owned industrial land to be sold off, at a price of $220,000, and is expected to receive final approval by council at next week’s meeting.

Related posts

City Not Interested In Enforcing New Drone, Security Camera Rules

Man Charged After Crashing Sled On Remote Georgian Bay Township Trail

Georgina Fire Warning of Ontario Fire Service Scam

Extensive Damage To Innisfil Home After Fire Service Says Man Fell Asleep While Cooking

Caroline Mulroney Makes It A 3-Horse Race

The Rap Sheet

MISSING: Orillia Woman

Coming up at Barrie City Hall

Side by Side car goes through ice