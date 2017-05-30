Barrie Rotary Fun Run Tomorrow

The 30th annual Barrie Rotary Fun Run/Walk goes tomorrow night along the shoreline of Barrie’s scenic Kempenfelt Bay.

The annual event is a fundraiser for some of the many great community service projects the Rotary Club of Barrie provides to our City such as the RVH Advanced Heart Care Initiative and Cancer Centre as well as helping to support the Georgian College Health and Wellness Centre .

For serious runners, there is a 5 km and a 10 km chip-timed route to compete against your best time. For kids, there’s a 250 metre and 500 metre run, and for people who would like to just participate in a stroll around the lake. There’s an event for everyone.

You can register on-line until 4pm Wednesday May 31st. Or, register onsite Wednesday afternoon to get your race-kit pickup from 4 pm-6:15 pm at Barrie’s South Shore Centre.

Kids races go at 6:10. The 5K and 10K get underway at 6:30. For more info click here.