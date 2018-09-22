Barrie robbery suspect wanted
Three arrested, one still loose after the theft Monday morning in Duckworth Plaza
Barrie Police want your help finding a suspect in a robbery.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Ashtoney Thompson.
The theft occured at a business Monday morning in Duckworth Plaza (353 Duckworth Street).
A getaway vehicle was located by police at the intersection of Blake Street and St. Vincent Street. Three suspects from Toronto were arrested and taken into custody:
- 17 year old man
- 16 year old woman
- 21 year old man
Thompson is wanted for Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 and described as:
- Black between the ages of 18 and 20
- Thin build, 6’
- Dark hair – dreadlocks
- Dark goatee
- Last seen wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and had been wearing a sling on his right arm.
Anyone with information is asked Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers