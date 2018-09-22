Barrie robbery suspect wanted

Barrie Police want your help finding a suspect in a robbery.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Ashtoney Thompson.

The theft occured at a business Monday morning in Duckworth Plaza (353 Duckworth Street).

A getaway vehicle was located by police at the intersection of Blake Street and St. Vincent Street. Three suspects from Toronto were arrested and taken into custody:

17 year old man

16 year old woman

21 year old man

Thompson is wanted for Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 and described as:

Black between the ages of 18 and 20

Thin build, 6’

Dark hair – dreadlocks

Dark goatee

Last seen wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and had been wearing a sling on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers