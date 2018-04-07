Barrie Road Restrictions

There are a few traffic disruptions to watch out on Tuesday April 10th starting at 7:00 a.m. On Worsley Street between Clapperton and Owen Streets there will be no access to vehicles; on Owen Street there will be lane restrictions between Worsley and McDonald Streets. These will also be in place on Tuesday April 24th starting at 7:00 a.m. The restrictions will only be in place for the two separate days.