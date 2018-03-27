Barrie Recognized for Its Age-Friendliness

A few hurrah’s for Barrie’s age-friendly attitude. The City has received the 2018 Ontario Age-Friendly Community Recognition Award, the first to be dolled out, at a symposium in Toronto Monday. “We’re very proud that Barrie has become an Age-Friendly City and honoured that the Province has recognized us with this award,” said Cheryl Dillon, Accessibility Coordinator at the City of Barrie. “The dedicated community volunteers on the Seniors Advisory Committee have championed the benefits of becoming an Age-Friendly City and were instrumental in bringing organizations together to make this happen. The extent of stakeholder engagement that occurred in the creation of this plan was inspiring and shows our community’s commitment to Age-Friendly principles and initiatives in Barrie.” The award recognizes Ontario communities that take steps to become more age-friendly, while the Age-Friendly Plan developed by Barrie City Hall in 2016 fit the bill.