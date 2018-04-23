Barrie Putting the Brakes on Driving Instruction in Parts of Ward Seven

Novice drivers won’t be able to keep their hands at ten and two in parts of Barrie’s Ward 7 once a new driving instruction restriction comes into effect. City Hall Monday night gave initial approval to a motion that restricts driving schools from operating within the Thrushwood and Brookwood Drive areas of Barrie. This comes following complaints from area residents. The routes would require proper signage if the motion is given final ascent at next week’s council meeting. Barrie has seven designated Drive Test routes, while driving instructors were already not permitted to give lessons along these routes either.