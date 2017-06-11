Barrie Pride Week 2017
Barrie Pride Week and Festival 2017
June 3rd – 11th, 2017
JUNE 3, 2017 11:00 am
Drag Queen Storybook Reading at Barrie Public Library
JUNE 5, 2017 12:00 pm noon
Pride Flag Raising at Barrie City Hall
JUNE 5, 2017 6:3o pm – 11:00 pm
Pride Week Kickoff at The Penalty Box
JUNE 10, 2017 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Pride Festival at Heritage Park
JUNE 10, 2017 2:00 pm
4th Annual Barrie Pride Parade
Floats and marchers assemble at 1:00 pm.
JUNE 10, 2017 7:30 pm – 12:30 am
Rock N Roll High School at CWC
JUNE 11, 2017 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Post Week Wrap Up at The Penalty Box
