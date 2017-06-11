Barrie Pride Week 2017

Barrie Pride Week and Festival 2017

June 3rd – 11th, 2017

JUNE 3, 2017 11:00 am

Drag Queen Storybook Reading at Barrie Public Library

JUNE 5, 2017 12:00 pm noon

Pride Flag Raising at Barrie City Hall

JUNE 5, 2017 6:3o pm – 11:00 pm

Pride Week Kickoff at The Penalty Box

JUNE 10, 2017 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Pride Festival at Heritage Park

JUNE 10, 2017 2:00 pm

4th Annual Barrie Pride Parade

Floats and marchers assemble at 1:00 pm.

JUNE 10, 2017 7:30 pm – 12:30 am

Rock N Roll High School at CWC

JUNE 11, 2017 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Post Week Wrap Up at The Penalty Box

For more details, click HERE