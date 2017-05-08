Barrie Preparing For A Changing Climate

The city of Barrie is getting ready for the day after tomorrow. A Climate Change Adaptation Strategy got the thumbs up at City Hall Monday night, a strategy that aims to prepare the city for a changing environment. This document is expected to guide future planning and development within the city, through fifty-nine so-called “priority actions” staff are recommending for the city. These actions include increasing natural and forested areas, promoting green technology at city hall, and looking for new forms of business or tourism as a result of a changing climate. The strategy also aims to provide local business owners information on how to stay in business during extreme weather events, and preparing residents for eroding landscapes.