Barrie Police Welcoming New Deputy Chief

Ken Weatherill To Assume Role As Of Late May

News

The Barrie Police are welcoming its newest member. Ken Weatherill will take up the mantle as Deputy Chief of the service, as of May 23rd of this year. He will take on current Deputy Chief Bruce Carlson’s duties upon retirement. Weatherall began his policing career in 1986 with the Hamilton Police Service, the same service from which he comes to Barrie, most recently serving as Hamilton’s Deputy Chief. “I am very excited to be joining the Barrie Police Service. The Barrie Police Service is a Service with an extraordinary vision, a vision which focuses on Service Excellence in the delivery of Public Safety” said Weatherill.

