Barrie Police warning of credit card scam

Barrie Police are putting the word out about a scam involving credit cards. Multiple calls have been placed to police from people who themselves get a message saying that a quantity of money has been stolen from their credit card and they need to attend their bank. What stands out, according to police, is that the victim will be approached by one individual and no other bank employee should know about this.

That’s a warning sign, says Constable Nicole Rogers.

Rogers adds doing your due diligence is important to protect yourself from being a victim of this scam.