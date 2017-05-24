Barrie Police Swear in New Deputy Chief

The Barrie Police Service welcomed a new Second-in-Command today, with the swearing in of Deputy Chief Ken Weatherill. He comes by way of Hamilton Police, but is said to have extensive training in various law enforcement disciplines, including a stint at the FBI’s Academy in Quantico, but says in coming to Barrie, he’s got a lot to learn.

Deputy Chief Weatherill hit the ground running with the Barrie Police Service on May 8th, learning the role and figuring out what his priority should be.

He’s a Barrie native, having been born in the city and is happy to return and get to know his old stomping ground again.

Weatherill replaces Deputy Chief Bruce Carlson, who hung up his hat and began enjoying retirement just before Wednesday’s swearing in ceremony.