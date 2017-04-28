Barrie Police Serve Up Annual Awards

Barrie Police handed out annual awards Thursday night. Shirley Hyrnyk received a Civilian Service Pin for her 35 years with the service. Life Saving Awards went to Constables Jonathan Watt and Erica Sinclair who rescued a suicidal male in March 2016. Members of the McGrath family (Kelcey, Lauren and Vince), who found a 71 year old woman sitting under a tree near their property early one morning last October, were also honoured. The woman was wearing no shoes, no jacket and was suffering from hypothermia.

Here’s the first list of award recipients:

Police Exemplary Service Medal

This medal is a national recognition for twenty years of exemplary service.The Police Exemplary Service Medal is issued by the Chancellor of Canadian Orders and Decorations, and is authorized by Her Majesty the Queen as a National Honour. In addition to their Exemplary Service Medals these recipients will be receiving congratulatory scrolls from The City of Barrie and the Federal and Provincial Government.

Inspector Rob Burke

Sergeant Patrick Brouillard

Sergeant Andrew Butler

Sergeant Don Moore

D/Constable Chris Castonguay

D/Constable Anneli Farrell

Constable Karl Franke

Constable Brad Traves

Constable Duncan Watson

Police Exemplary Service Bar

This is awarded to members for each ten (10) year period of full-time service after being awarded the Exemplary Service Medal. This year’s recipients will be receiving their thirty year Exemplary Service Bar.

Inspector Paul McGarry

Staff Sergeant Thomas Sinclair

Constable Cameron Cooper

Staff Sergeant Mark Holden (retried)

Sergeant Gordon Speers (retired)

Civilian Service Pin

The Barrie Police Service pays tribute to the dedicated civilian members who play an indispensable role within the organization. Our civilian members provide critical and essential services; without these members our service could not accomplish its core business as effectively as it does. These pins are presented in five year increments.

Shirley Hrynyk 35 years

Mary Brown 25 years

Iris Riviere 25 years

Barbara Howse 20 years

Donna Borda 15 years

Nancy Halas 15 years

Heather McWhinnie 15 years

Jennifer Haenni 10 years

Marie McWilliams 10 years

Paula Curry 5 years

Jennifer Desole-Paine 5 years

Brandon Scott 5 years

Canine Thor 5 years

Formal Commendation Certificate

This award is to commend a member(s) for excellent work that goes beyond the normal or expected level of work performance.

Constable Geoff Allain

Constable Christopher Allport

Constable Brett Carleton

Constable Kurt Hemington

Constable Don Langdon

Constable Pat Morrow

Constable Avneet Singh

Constable Jonathan Watt

Constable Andrew Young

Constable Erica Sinclair

Christine Atkinson

Shirley Dunn

Dana Forrest

Tonya Kennedy

Melissa Nadeau

Award of Merit

This is awarded to a member(s) or citizen(s) in recognition of continuous and professional representation of the Barrie Police Service through voluntary participation with an organization, board, activity, etc.

Staff Sergeant Linda Moorhouse

Sergeant Susan Gillies

Citizen Award

This award is bestowed to a citizen(s) that has assisted and cooperated with the Barrie Police Service in such a manner that their actions merit special recognition.

Domenic Bianchi

Rudy Maset

Civilian Agency Award

This is awarded to a civilian agency, service club or to a member or citizen as authorized, by the Chief.

CARAH House

Chief of Police Award

This is awarded to a member(s) or citizen(s) for dedication and perseverance to a task that promotes the Barrie Police Service either internally or in the community.

Terry Leigh

Mari Sue Bachmeier

Stephen Bound

Julie Kumar

Sonja Verbeek

Life Saving Award

This is awarded to a member(s) or citizen(s) for an act that resulted in the rescue or the saving of a person’s life.