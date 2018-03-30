Barrie Police seeking Robbery suspect

Barrie Police Service has identified the man responsible for a robbery at a convenience store. A warrant has been issued for 21 year old Nicholas Armstrong of Barrie following the incident on Tuesday March 13th at the store at 353 Duckworth Street in Barrie. He faces two counts of failing to comply with probation, disguise with intent and robbery. A second suspect in the robbery, a 39-year-old Barrie man, was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact in relation to the robbery. If you’ve seen Nicholas Armstrong you’re asked to contact Barrie Police or Crimestoppers.