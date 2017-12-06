Barrie Police Mitten Trees Are Back

They’re back…the Barrie Police Mitten Trees…a 119-year labour of love for Constable Janet Schefter who’c collected how many pairs?

It’s not just a Christmas endeavor. It’s a winter endeavor. In fact, Schefter says she gets donations year round…

Many families, including seniors, are faced with low income, high rent and everyday living expenses, meaning necessities such as mitts and scarves fall by the wayside. Mitten trees are set up at police headquarters on Sperling Drive and at the police office at 60 Bell Farm Road. They’re donated to various charities in the Barrie-area:

Out of the Cold

Youth Haven

David Busby Street Centre

The Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Addiction Services

CARAH House

Elizabeth Fry Society

Salvation Army Barrie

Hospice Simcoe

Listen below for more with Constable Janet Schefter…

Cst Janet Schefter, Cst Sarah Bamford, Dan Blakeley, Cst Nicole Rodgers