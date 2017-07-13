Listen Live

Barrie Police Looking For Cell Phone Snatcher

Man Buys Slushie after stealing phone

By News

Barrie Police are looking for a guy they say stole a cell phone last week, from a Mac’s Convince Store. They say a female customer left her phone on a shelf in the store, and a different customer took the opportunity to scoop it up. Hes described as white between 50-55 years old, with a goatee and glasses. Investigators were able to pull a photo of the man from security camera. Anyone with info is asked to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.

Related posts

Fences, Gates, Threat Of Fines And Still They Trespass!

$4M For A Bag Of Dust?

Small Plane Crashes, Sinks In Lake St. John

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Thieves Steal 24 Bus Batteries

Barrie Police Arrest Woman Stealing From Unlocked Cars

Wandering Child Prompts Reminder From Police

Seven Billion Dollar Shot In The Arm Benefiting Local Health Centres

Update: Charges Laid After Pet Store Robbery In Barrie