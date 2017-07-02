Barrie Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Barrie Police say they are investigating the circumstances that lead to the death of a 45-year-old Barrie man. According to investigators, the man was involved in an altercation at 201 Georgian Drive in Barrie on Saturday, July 1st. They say the man was then admitted to hospital in Barrie with obvious signs of trauma. He succumbed to his injuries around 8:00pm. Investigators are looking to speak to 37-year-old Bryan Smith of Barrie. Police believe the male is currently in the Midland-Penetang area and are urging him to contact investigators immediately. They say they do not believe there is a concern for public safety at this time.