Barrie Police Arrest Thirsty Robber Who Stole Cash And Frosty

Barrie Police say they have made an arrest in a robbery from the weekend. Seems a thirsty robber held up the Mac’s Convince store on Little Avenue on Saturday, stealing not only the money from the till, but also grabbing a frosty on the way out. Barrie police have been on the lookout ever since, circulating a photo of the man captured on security cam. They now say investigators were able to catch up with him today after someone identified him from the photo. They picked up the 19 year old Barrie man from his house and charged him with a 2 counts of theft under 5000.

Photo Courtesy of Barrie Police