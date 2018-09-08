Barrie Parkinson SuperWalk

10:00 a.m. Check-in and 11:00 a.m. Walk Start

Be an everyday hero in your community. Parkinson SuperWalk takes place this September. Since 1990, the event has been raising awareness and funds to support Canadians with Parkinson’s, their families and the health professionals that treat them. Participate at one of the many locations across Canada. To register yourself or a team or to volunteer, visit online at www.ParkinsonSuperwalk.ca or call Parkinson Canada at 1-800-565-3000.