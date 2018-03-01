Barrie Over Halfway There, With Eight Years To Go

The City of Barrie is over halfway there, with plenty of time to go. An update today on the city’s 10-year Affordable Housing plan that calls for 840 units to be built in a decade. It’s only been two years since this plan was put into motion, but in that time, the city says 441 units have been built, more than half the target and with eight years to go too.

Banner photo courtesy: Scott Lamantia, City of Barrie. L-r: Councillor Sergio Morales, Mayor Jeff Lehman, Director of Planning Andrea Bourrie