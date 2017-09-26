Listen Live

Barrie, Orillia Get Provincial Cash For Affordable Housing Projects

"Huge step forward for helping the hardest to house"

By News

The cities of Barrie and Orillia are sharing $9.7M in provincial funding to help convert old motels into affordable housing. Mayor Jeff Lehman says Barrie will be getting about $5M of that cash…

Lehman says he was “over the moon” when he got the news because the city has been trying to get this project off the ground for a number of years. Full details of the conversion have yet to be released.

 

More with the mayor on this initiative…

 

banner image via Wikimedia

