Barrie OPP Officer Cleared By SIU Following September Crash

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Barrie police officer of wrongdoing, following a crash a few months ago. The OPP officer, based out of the Barrie Detachment, was in an undercover police vehicle, when the SIU says he rear ended a woman’s vehicle, around noon on September 12th. The 37-year-old woman behind the wheel of the other car was injured, bringing in the SIU to investigate and eventually clear the officer.