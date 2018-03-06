Barrie Okays New Sports Advisory Committee

When it comes to facilitating sports in Barrie, City Hall now has backup. A Sports Advisory Committee has gotten final approval at City Hall, a committee that will go over all sports events and facility matters and let council know the low down. The committee will be made up of two councillors, McCann and Shipley, as well as five citizen members to be appointed by council. This group will be responsible for assessing proposals by sports organizations for new events, tournaments, or facilities. It will also assess the community’s capacity to host these events, and encourage the promotion of major sporting events in town. The committee will start by meeting monthly, and then as the situation warrants, until the term is up in 2022.