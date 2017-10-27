Barrie Military Heritage Park ceremony

HRH Princess Anne broke ground here in November of 2013 and now it is here.

The idea for the Barrie Military Heritage Park was first presented to city council in October 2006 by the Rotary Club of Barrie

Our brave men and women have kept us safe and I am proud to share today what small effort I can use to remember, and thank all that have served to protect us all.

It is a self guided tour referencing Barrie’s military history to tell the story of Barrie’s development from a location on Lake Simcoe as an Indigenous trade route, to a military portage during the War of 1812

Photos from the dedication ceremony today. Photographs used with permission.

Since 1947, the Canadian Armed Forces have completed 72 international missions. More than 3,600 soldiers, sailors and Air Force personnel are deployed overseas on operational missions. On any given day, about 8,000 Canadian Armed Forces members Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy, and Canadian Army (one-third of the Canadian deployable force) are preparing for, engaged in or are returning from an overseas mission. CLICK to see our past actions.

View Current deployments

https://www.barrie.ca/Living/ParksTrails/Parks/Pages/Military-Heritage-Park-Construction.aspx