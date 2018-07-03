Barrie men in custody after cologne theft

A pair of Barrie men are facing charges after walking out of a store with cologne. Monday afternoon the men entered a business on Cundles Road East in Barrie. They were quick to work as one distracted the employee working in the fragrance area, while the second collected over $175 worth of men’s cologne. The men went out of the front of the store and after a short chase with police the merchandise and the suspects were apprehended.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with:

– Theft Under $5000

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

– Two counts of Breach of Probation

The 25-year-old man has been charged with:

– Theft Under $5000